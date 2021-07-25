Flow Traders U.S. LLC Has $1.08 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 69.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,698 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 26,347 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VNQ. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. First Manhattan Co. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 127.5% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 364 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNQ opened at $105.85 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.66. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $75.46 and a 12-month high of $106.52.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

