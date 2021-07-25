Flow Traders U.S. LLC Has $1.20 Million Position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC lowered its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 57.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,681 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,775 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $1,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $2,152,000. CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 162.0% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 52,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,066,000 after purchasing an additional 32,596 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 7,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 45.6% in the 4th quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 65,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,662,000 after purchasing an additional 20,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 55,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546 shares during the last quarter.

SPLV stock opened at $63.03 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 1 year low of $51.51 and a 1 year high of $63.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.37.

Further Reading: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.