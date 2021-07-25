Flow Traders U.S. LLC Makes New $1.05 Million Investment in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 12,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,048,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SLYV. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the first quarter worth $27,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 38,000.0% during the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 128.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 640 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SLYV opened at $80.92 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $85.27. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 52-week low of $47.74 and a 52-week high of $90.17.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

