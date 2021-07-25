Flow Traders U.S. LLC Sells 163,171 Shares of ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC reduced its holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH) by 70.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,126 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 163,171 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned approximately 0.08% of ProShares Short S&P500 worth $1,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 1.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 53,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $897,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 10,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Sicart Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 2.4% in the first quarter. Sicart Associates LLC now owns 63,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in ProShares Short S&P500 in the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. boosted its stake in ProShares Short S&P500 by 2.2% during the first quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 92,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,555,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SH stock opened at $14.96 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.53. ProShares Short S&P500 has a one year low of $14.94 and a one year high of $21.58.

ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.

