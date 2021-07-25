Flow Traders U.S. LLC Takes $1.18 Million Position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 17,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,176,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned approximately 0.05% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Appleton Partners Inc. MA boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 7.2% in the first quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 4,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 4,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 154.0% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 8.3% during the first quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:MDYV opened at $66.55 on Friday. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $41.22 and a 52-week high of $71.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $68.24.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

