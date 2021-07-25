Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) Position Increased by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) by 508.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,722 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 29,018 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Flowserve were worth $1,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Logan Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,873 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $849,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 12,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 17,724 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 13,895 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 13,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FLS stock opened at $41.70 on Friday. Flowserve Co. has a 12 month low of $25.87 and a 12 month high of $44.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.70, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.78.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.09. Flowserve had a return on equity of 13.96% and a net margin of 3.54%. The company had revenue of $857.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $813.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. Flowserve’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Flowserve Co. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio is 45.98%.

FLS has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet downgraded Flowserve from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Flowserve from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Cowen upgraded Flowserve from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Flowserve from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Flowserve from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.57.

Flowserve Company Profile

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates in two segments: Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD).

