Flux (FLUX) Achieves Market Capitalization of $20.03 Million

Flux (CURRENCY:FLUX) traded up 6.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 25th. During the last week, Flux has traded 16.2% higher against the dollar. Flux has a market cap of $20.03 million and $299,710.00 worth of Flux was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Flux coin can now be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000321 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $96.35 or 0.00281100 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.63 or 0.00121456 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.60 or 0.00144711 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00006714 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001885 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0387 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003493 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Ycash (YEC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000826 BTC.

Flux Coin Profile

FLUX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 31st, 2018. Flux’s total supply is 182,201,878 coins. The Reddit community for Flux is https://reddit.com/r/dataminecrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Flux’s official Twitter account is @dataminenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Flux is datamine.network . Flux’s official message board is medium.com/@dataminenetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Zelcash is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Flux

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flux directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flux should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Flux using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

