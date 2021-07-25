FlypMe One Day Volume Reaches $2,839.00 (FYP)

FlypMe (CURRENCY:FYP) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 25th. One FlypMe coin can now be purchased for about $0.0506 or 0.00000147 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, FlypMe has traded up 29.6% against the dollar. FlypMe has a total market cap of $891,842.54 and approximately $2,839.00 worth of FlypMe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

FlypMe Coin Profile

FlypMe is a coin. Its genesis date was September 29th, 2017. FlypMe’s total supply is 35,277,363 coins and its circulating supply is 17,638,681 coins. The Reddit community for FlypMe is /r/flypme and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . FlypMe’s official Twitter account is @flyp_me and its Facebook page is accessible here . FlypMe’s official website is flyp.me

According to CryptoCompare, “FlypMe is a crypto-to-crypto exchange. FYP is an ERC20 token created by FlypMe. 50% of the net profits generated by FlypMe exchange will be distributed to FYP token owners in proportion to the number of tokens held. Owning FYP Tokens will enable the contributors to also participate in the policy-making of FlypMe including proposing new features and voting for key decisions. “

Buying and Selling FlypMe

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FlypMe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FlypMe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FlypMe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

