Fortuna (FOTA) Market Capitalization Tops $115,467.03

Fortuna (CURRENCY:FOTA) traded down 46.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 25th. Fortuna has a market cap of $115,467.03 and $106.00 worth of Fortuna was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Fortuna has traded 6.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Fortuna coin can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002923 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.48 or 0.00048194 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.32 or 0.00018489 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002647 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002926 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $275.95 or 0.00807132 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00005940 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000333 BTC.

Fortuna Profile

FOTA is a coin. It was first traded on January 21st, 2018. Fortuna’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 479,997,016 coins. Fortuna’s official Twitter account is @FortunaBlockch1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Fortuna is www.fota.io . The official message board for Fortuna is medium.com/@Fota . The Reddit community for Fortuna is /r/FortunaBlockchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Fortuna is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Fortuna Coin Trading

