Founders Fund V Management LLC Acquires Shares of 5,125,951 Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM)

Founders Fund V Management LLC acquired a new stake in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 5,125,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,507,000. Affirm accounts for approximately 19.1% of Founders Fund V Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Founders Fund V Management LLC owned 1.99% of Affirm as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Affirm in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Bamco Inc. NY bought a new position in Affirm in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Affirm in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in Affirm in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Firestone Capital Management bought a new position in Affirm in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.43% of the company’s stock.

AFRM has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Securities increased their price target on Affirm from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Mizuho cut their price target on Affirm from $90.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Barclays cut their price target on Affirm from $148.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Affirm from $146.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Truist cut their price target on Affirm from $160.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Affirm has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:AFRM traded down $0.31 on Friday, hitting $58.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,415,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,685,862. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $61.75. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.50 and a 1 year high of $146.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.77). Affirm had a negative net margin of 34.01% and a negative return on equity of 53.97%. The business had revenue of $230.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.94 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 66.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Affirm Profile

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

