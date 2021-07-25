Founders Fund V Management LLC Purchases Shares of 59,973,400 ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH)

Founders Fund V Management LLC purchased a new stake in ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 59,973,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $947,580,000. ContextLogic makes up about 50.0% of Founders Fund V Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Founders Fund V Management LLC owned 9.70% of ContextLogic at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of ContextLogic during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of ContextLogic during the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of ContextLogic by 286.4% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 5,156 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of ContextLogic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Finally, Adalta Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ContextLogic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $109,000. 55.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other ContextLogic news, CFO Rajat Bahri sold 187,594 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.37, for a total transaction of $1,570,161.78. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,024,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,575,784.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Pai Liu sold 12,380 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.37, for a total transaction of $103,620.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 38,975 shares in the company, valued at $326,220.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,088,895 shares of company stock valued at $9,795,168. Company insiders own 32.58% of the company’s stock.

WISH traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.18. 28,292,614 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 65,250,804. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.46. The firm has a market cap of $5.68 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.56. ContextLogic Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.52 and a fifty-two week high of $32.85.

ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $772.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $743.77 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 75.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.62) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that ContextLogic Inc. will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ContextLogic from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of ContextLogic from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “reduce” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Bank of America lowered shares of ContextLogic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of ContextLogic in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of ContextLogic from $31.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. ContextLogic has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.85.

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

