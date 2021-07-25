Fountain Reaches Market Capitalization of $812,088.51 (FTN)

Fountain (CURRENCY:FTN) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 25th. Fountain has a total market cap of $812,088.51 and approximately $7,141.00 worth of Fountain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Fountain has traded 2.6% higher against the dollar. One Fountain coin can now be purchased for $0.0092 or 0.00000024 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002615 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.44 or 0.00048224 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002644 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.36 or 0.00016641 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002620 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.10 or 0.00821593 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00005507 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000318 BTC.

Fountain Profile

Fountain (FTN) is a coin. Fountain’s total supply is 2,208,919,511 coins and its circulating supply is 88,674,658 coins. The official message board for Fountain is medium.com/@FountainHub . The official website for Fountain is fountainhub.com . Fountain’s official Twitter account is @fountainhub and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Fountain is a block-chained content ecosystem based on Proof of Contribution. Through a set of clear proof of contribution rules, blockchain technology is used to record the contributions of all participants. After accurate calculation, tokens are awarded to all participants. This will effectively motivate people to participate deeply in a content community application and the entire ecosystem, contributing to their strength. The core concept of Fountain stems from the problems of traditional Internet content community applications: users of content community applications have made great contributions to the community, but they have not been able to obtain effective contribution credits and rewards. “

Buying and Selling Fountain

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fountain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fountain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fountain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

