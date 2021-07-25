Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) Stock Position Decreased by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can cut its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,333 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.15% of Four Corners Property Trust worth $3,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust in the first quarter worth $1,271,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 4.7% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 88,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,417,000 after buying an additional 3,979 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust in the first quarter worth $309,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 18.5% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 630,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,279,000 after buying an additional 98,426 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 74.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 867,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,764,000 after buying an additional 371,463 shares during the period. 90.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Four Corners Property Trust alerts:

In other Four Corners Property Trust news, CAO Niccole Stewart sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.14, for a total transaction of $42,210.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,027 shares in the company, valued at $676,119.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:FCPT opened at $29.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.59 and a 1 year high of $30.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.19 and a beta of 0.89.

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.02). Four Corners Property Trust had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 44.87%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.317 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%. Four Corners Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.19%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Four Corners Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th.

About Four Corners Property Trust

FCPT, headquartered in Mill Valley, CA, is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and retail industries.

Recommended Story: What Is an EV Stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT).

Receive News & Ratings for Four Corners Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Four Corners Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.