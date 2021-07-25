Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) Holdings Lowered by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 240,723 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,603 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.57% of Fox Factory worth $30,586,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 2,013.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 523,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,390,000 after purchasing an additional 499,175 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 9,040.7% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 443,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,305,000 after purchasing an additional 438,291 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Fox Factory in the 4th quarter worth approximately $24,546,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,011,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,950,000 after purchasing an additional 191,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fox Factory in the 1st quarter worth approximately $22,480,000.

Shares of FOXF opened at $164.02 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $152.32. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a 52 week low of $69.95 and a 52 week high of $166.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.15, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 2.45.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.23. Fox Factory had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 21.13%. The firm had revenue of $281.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 52.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on FOXF shares. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $159.00 target price on shares of Fox Factory in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Fox Factory from $140.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on shares of Fox Factory from $140.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Fox Factory currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.80.

In other Fox Factory news, insider Richard T. Winters sold 3,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.97, for a total value of $510,316.21. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. engages in designing, engineering, manufacturing and marketing performance ride dynamics products. The firm offers bicycles, side-by-sides and on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all – terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications and motorcycles.

