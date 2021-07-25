Fractal Trading Up 17.3% Over Last 7 Days (FCL)

Fractal (CURRENCY:FCL) traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 25th. One Fractal coin can currently be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00000369 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Fractal has a total market capitalization of $2.34 million and $83,136.00 worth of Fractal was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Fractal has traded 17.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002618 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001688 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.64 or 0.00038301 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.74 or 0.00117060 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.88 or 0.00133132 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,237.39 or 1.00047808 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002709 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $319.23 or 0.00835270 BTC.

Fractal’s total supply is 465,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,595,271 coins. Fractal’s official Twitter account is @fractalprtcl

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fractal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fractal should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fractal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

