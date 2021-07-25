Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) Shares Bought by Amundi Asset Management US Inc.

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its holdings in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,472,495 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 93,409 shares during the quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. owned 0.29% of Franklin Resources worth $43,590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BEN. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Franklin Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 229.9% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,300 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 44.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised Franklin Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $22.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Franklin Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.90.

Shares of Franklin Resources stock opened at $29.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 1.22. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.97 and a fifty-two week high of $35.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.67.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The closed-end fund reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 15.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. Franklin Resources’s payout ratio is 42.91%.

In other news, CAO Gwen L. Shaneyfelt sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total value of $166,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mariann H. Byerwalter sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.91, for a total value of $81,384.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Resources Company Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

