Fresnillo plc (OTCMKTS:FNLPF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Fresnillo plc (OTCMKTS:FNLPF) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FNLPF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fresnillo in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Fresnillo from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fresnillo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Fresnillo from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Fresnillo in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd.

Get Fresnillo alerts:

FNLPF opened at $10.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.85, a current ratio of 5.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a PE ratio of 23.40 and a beta of 0.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.78. Fresnillo has a 52-week low of $10.20 and a 52-week high of $18.11.

Fresnillo plc mines, develops, and produces non-ferrous minerals in Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates. Its flagship project is Fresnillo silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas. The company has mining concessions covering an area of approximately 1.7 million hectares of surface land in Mexico.

Read More: How is inflation measured?

Receive News & Ratings for Fresnillo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresnillo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.