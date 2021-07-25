Frontier 1-Day Volume Hits $36.81 Million (FRONT)

Frontier (CURRENCY:FRONT) traded 23.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 25th. One Frontier coin can now be bought for about $0.75 or 0.00002192 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Frontier has traded 32.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Frontier has a market cap of $33.81 million and $36.81 million worth of Frontier was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002923 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.48 or 0.00048194 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.32 or 0.00018489 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002647 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002926 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $275.95 or 0.00807132 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00005940 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000333 BTC.

About Frontier

Frontier is a coin. It was first traded on September 11th, 2020. Frontier’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 45,125,000 coins. Frontier’s official Twitter account is @FrontierDotXYZ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Frontier’s official website is frontier.xyz . The official message board for Frontier is medium.com/@Frontierwallet

According to CryptoCompare, “Frontier is a chain-agnostic DeFi aggregation layer. To date, it has added support for DeFi on Ethereum, Binance Chain, BandChain, Kava, and Harmony. Via StaFi Protocol, it will enter into the Polkadot ecosystem, and it will now put efforts towards Serum. “

Buying and Selling Frontier

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frontier directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Frontier should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Frontier using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

