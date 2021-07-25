Function X (FX) Price Down 1.4% Over Last Week

Function X (CURRENCY:FX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 25th. Function X has a market cap of $66.40 million and approximately $154,704.00 worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Function X coin can currently be purchased for $0.27 or 0.00000773 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Function X has traded down 1.4% against the dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34,375.73 or 0.99988256 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.26 or 0.00032741 BTC.
- Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00006432 BTC.
- Venus (XVS) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.73 or 0.00051584 BTC.
- StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00009571 BTC.
- mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002939 BTC.
- Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.
- Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000482 BTC.
- Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000103 BTC.
- Nestree (EGG) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000009 BTC.
Function X Coin Profile
According to CryptoCompare, “FCoin is a Scrypt cryptocurrency. It employs a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake consensus prtocol and 10 minute block times. The total suppy for FX is 987600000 with a 15% premine. “
Function X Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Function X directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Function X should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Function X using one of the exchanges listed above.
