Function X (FX) Price Down 1.4% Over Last Week

Function X (CURRENCY:FX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 25th. Function X has a market cap of $66.40 million and approximately $154,704.00 worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Function X coin can currently be purchased for $0.27 or 0.00000773 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Function X has traded down 1.4% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Function X alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34,375.73 or 0.99988256 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.26 or 0.00032741 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00006432 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.73 or 0.00051584 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00009571 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002939 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000482 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Function X Coin Profile

FX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 4th, 2016. Function X’s total supply is 262,747,535 coins and its circulating supply is 249,722,017 coins. Function X’s official message board is medium.com/functionx . Function X’s official Twitter account is @Fcoin2 and its Facebook page is accessible here . Function X’s official website is functionx.io

According to CryptoCompare, “FCoin is a Scrypt cryptocurrency. It employs a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake consensus prtocol and 10 minute block times. The total suppy for FX is 987600000 with a 15% premine. “

Function X Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Function X directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Function X should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Function X using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Function X Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Function X and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.