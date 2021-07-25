FunFair Trading Up 12.2% Over Last 7 Days (FUN)

FunFair (CURRENCY:FUN) traded 6.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 25th. Over the last week, FunFair has traded up 12.2% against the U.S. dollar. FunFair has a total market cap of $484.85 million and $47.11 million worth of FunFair was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FunFair coin can now be bought for $0.0471 or 0.00000081 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About FunFair

FunFair is a coin. It launched on June 23rd, 2017. FunFair’s total supply is 10,999,873,621 coins and its circulating supply is 10,298,879,189 coins. The Reddit community for FunFair is /r/FunfairTech . FunFair’s official Twitter account is @FunFairTech and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for FunFair is funfair.io

According to CryptoCompare, “FunFair is an Ethereum-based casino that allows users to bet in a trustless and decentralized model, featuing 3D games can be built in HTML5. FunFair offers cheap fees in terms of gas costs. The FUN coin is also an Ethereum-based token that will be used for all platform actions, including betting, lending, paying out players and compensating stakeholders. “

Buying and Selling FunFair

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FunFair directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FunFair should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FunFair using one of the exchanges listed above.

