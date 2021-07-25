Fusible (FUSII) One Day Trading Volume Tops $213.00

Fusible (CURRENCY:FUSII) traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 25th. Fusible has a market capitalization of $225,416.37 and approximately $213.00 worth of Fusible was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fusible coin can now be purchased for $0.54 or 0.00001410 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Fusible has traded 5.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002599 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001684 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.95 or 0.00038846 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.12 or 0.00117214 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $51.53 or 0.00133843 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38,271.45 or 0.99412800 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002697 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $316.63 or 0.00822462 BTC.

Fusible Coin Profile

Fusible’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 415,283 coins. Fusible’s official Twitter account is @fusibleio

Buying and Selling Fusible

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fusible directly using U.S. dollars.

