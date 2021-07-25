Fusible Price Hits $0.54 on Major Exchanges (FUSII)

Fusible (CURRENCY:FUSII) traded 3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 25th. During the last seven days, Fusible has traded 5.7% lower against the US dollar. One Fusible coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.54 or 0.00001580 BTC on major exchanges. Fusible has a market capitalization of $225,365.25 and $213.00 worth of Fusible was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002913 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001746 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.41 or 0.00039034 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 25.8% against the dollar and now trades at $43.97 or 0.00127996 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $48.85 or 0.00142201 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34,387.48 or 1.00104413 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002861 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $301.04 or 0.00876360 BTC.

Fusible Profile

Fusible’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 415,283 coins. Fusible’s official Twitter account is @fusibleio

Buying and Selling Fusible

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fusible directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fusible should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fusible using one of the exchanges listed above.

