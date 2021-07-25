Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU) Holdings Cut by Anglepoint Asset Management LTD.

Anglepoint Asset Management LTD. trimmed its stake in shares of Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU) by 95.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 313,312 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,023,402 shares during the period. Futu accounts for 3.9% of Anglepoint Asset Management LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Anglepoint Asset Management LTD. owned about 0.22% of Futu worth $49,760,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kore Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Futu during the first quarter valued at $313,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Futu in the first quarter worth about $1,141,000. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Futu in the first quarter worth about $11,753,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Futu by 17.7% in the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 8,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after buying an additional 1,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Futu by 268.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 514,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,655,000 after buying an additional 374,732 shares in the last quarter. 15.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FUTU traded down $10.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $124.62. The stock had a trading volume of 8,675,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,043,598. Futu Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of $26.41 and a twelve month high of $204.25. The company has a market capitalization of $18.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.96 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $145.97.

Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $283.56 million for the quarter. Futu had a net margin of 46.42% and a return on equity of 26.29%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Futu Holdings Limited will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Futu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Futu in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Futu in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $158.27 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Futu from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.72.

Futu Profile

Futu Holdings Limited operates an online brokerage and wealth management platform in Hong Kong and internationally. The company provides trading, clearing, and settlement services; margin financing and securities lending services; and stock yield enhancement program. It also offers online wealth management services under the Futu Money Plus brand, which gives access to mutual funds, private funds, and bonds; market data and information services; and NiuNiu Community, which serves as an open forum for users and clients to share insights, ask questions, and exchange ideas.

