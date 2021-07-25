Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU) Holdings Cut by Anglepoint Asset Management LTD.

Anglepoint Asset Management LTD. trimmed its stake in shares of Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU) by 95.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 313,312 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,023,402 shares during the period. Futu accounts for 3.9% of Anglepoint Asset Management LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Anglepoint Asset Management LTD. owned about 0.22% of Futu worth $49,760,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kore Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Futu during the first quarter valued at $313,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Futu in the first quarter worth about $1,141,000. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Futu in the first quarter worth about $11,753,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Futu by 17.7% in the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 8,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after buying an additional 1,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Futu by 268.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 514,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,655,000 after buying an additional 374,732 shares in the last quarter. 15.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
FUTU traded down $10.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $124.62. The stock had a trading volume of 8,675,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,043,598. Futu Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of $26.41 and a twelve month high of $204.25. The company has a market capitalization of $18.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.96 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $145.97.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Futu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Futu in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Futu in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $158.27 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Futu from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.72.
Futu Profile
Futu Holdings Limited operates an online brokerage and wealth management platform in Hong Kong and internationally. The company provides trading, clearing, and settlement services; margin financing and securities lending services; and stock yield enhancement program. It also offers online wealth management services under the Futu Money Plus brand, which gives access to mutual funds, private funds, and bonds; market data and information services; and NiuNiu Community, which serves as an open forum for users and clients to share insights, ask questions, and exchange ideas.
Read More: Buy-Side Analysts
Receive News & Ratings for Futu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Futu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.