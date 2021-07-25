FUZE Token (FUZE) Price Up 5% Over Last 7 Days

FUZE Token (CURRENCY:FUZE) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 25th. One FUZE Token coin can now be bought for $34.39 or 0.00100293 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. FUZE Token has a market cap of $26,065.78 and approximately $43,483.00 worth of FUZE Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, FUZE Token has traded up 5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002917 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001749 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.39 or 0.00039053 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 22.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.84 or 0.00124922 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.78 or 0.00142245 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34,198.93 or 0.99727820 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002844 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $299.58 or 0.00873608 BTC.

About FUZE Token

FUZE Token’s total supply is 758 coins. FUZE Token’s official website is fuzetoken.net . The official message board for FUZE Token is medium.com/@fuzetoken . The Reddit community for FUZE Token is https://reddit.com/r/FUZE_Token . FUZE Token’s official Twitter account is @TokenFuze and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling FUZE Token

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FUZE Token directly using US dollars.

