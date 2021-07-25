FuzeX Hits Market Capitalization of $430,729.37 (FXT)

FuzeX (CURRENCY:FXT) traded 91.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 25th. One FuzeX coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, FuzeX has traded 14.1% higher against the dollar. FuzeX has a total market cap of $430,729.37 and approximately $38.00 worth of FuzeX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002904 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.34 or 0.00047488 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00017982 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002651 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002907 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $281.35 or 0.00817462 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00006018 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000333 BTC.

FuzeX Profile

FuzeX (CRYPTO:FXT) is a coin. FuzeX’s total supply is 1,087,156,610 coins and its circulating supply is 915,627,153 coins. FuzeX’s official website is fuzex.co . The official message board for FuzeX is medium.com/fuzex . FuzeX’s official Twitter account is @fuzex_co and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FuzeX is an Ethereum-based ecosystem that allows users to convert fiat into cryptocurrencies in real time. With FuzeX card, you can bridge the gap between your online funds and the ones in your pocket. Token holders are able to purchase FuzeX Cards and are also entitled to cheaper annual fees. “

