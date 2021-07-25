FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (TSE:FVI) Issued By National Bank Financial

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (TSE:FVI) (NYSE:FSM) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial cut their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in a report released on Tuesday, July 20th. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.71 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.05. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $9.25 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Fortuna Silver Mines’ FY2022 earnings at $1.13 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Pi Financial reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in a report on Monday, May 3rd. National Bankshares reduced their target price on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$12.00 to C$9.25 in a report on Friday, July 16th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$8.25 to C$6.50 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Laurentian cut their price objective on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$10.75 to C$8.50 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$11.25 price objective (down from C$12.50) on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$9.03.

Shares of Fortuna Silver Mines stock opened at C$5.48 on Friday. Fortuna Silver Mines has a twelve month low of C$5.42 and a twelve month high of C$12.61. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.60 billion and a PE ratio of 15.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$7.29.

Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) (NYSE:FSM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$149.18 million during the quarter.

In other Fortuna Silver Mines news, Senior Officer Luis Dario Ganoza Durant bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$7.43 per share, with a total value of C$148,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 559,727 shares in the company, valued at C$4,158,771.61. Also, Director Jorge A. Ganoza Durant bought 33,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$8.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$263,960.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,533,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$12,269,357.46.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. Its principal properties include the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver and gold mine situated in southern Mexico; and the Lindero gold project located in Argentina.

