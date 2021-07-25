FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Issued By Cantor Fitzgerald

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) – Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their FY2021 EPS estimates for Johnson & Johnson in a note issued to investors on Thursday, July 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst L. Chen now anticipates that the company will earn $9.60 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $9.42. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Johnson & Johnson’s FY2022 earnings at $9.58 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on JNJ. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Johnson & Johnson presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $190.38.

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $171.79 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $133.65 and a 1-year high of $173.65. The stock has a market cap of $452.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $167.28.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.19. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.92% and a return on equity of 37.78%. The business had revenue of $23.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.67 EPS. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.80%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter worth $30,000. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter worth $31,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter worth $39,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 950.0% in the fourth quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 47.4% in the fourth quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.60% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

