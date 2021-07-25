FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQBK) Issued By DA Davidson

Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQBK) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson raised their FY2021 earnings estimates for Equity Bancshares in a report released on Wednesday, July 21st. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now forecasts that the bank will earn $3.15 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.23. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Equity Bancshares’ FY2022 earnings at $2.80 EPS.

Equity Bancshares (NASDAQ:EQBK) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.47. Equity Bancshares had a negative net margin of 26.20% and a positive return on equity of 11.94%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Equity Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th.

Equity Bancshares stock opened at $30.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $431.92 million, a PE ratio of -9.65 and a beta of 0.77. Equity Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $13.75 and a fifty-two week high of $33.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQBK. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equity Bancshares by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 189,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,091,000 after purchasing an additional 8,400 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Equity Bancshares by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 24,502 shares of the bank’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 2,676 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Equity Bancshares by 170.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,774 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Equity Bancshares by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 427,387 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,227,000 after acquiring an additional 17,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Equity Bancshares by 175.6% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 28,763 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $621,000 after acquiring an additional 18,326 shares during the last quarter. 64.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Equity Bancshares

Equity Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Equity Bank that provides a range of banking, mortgage banking, and financial services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts various demand, savings, money market, and time deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate-backed, commercial lines of credit, working capital, term, equipment financing, acquisition, expansion and development, borrowing base, real estate construction, homebuilder, agricultural, government guaranteed, and other loans, as well as letters of credit and other loan products to national and regional companies, restaurant franchisees, hoteliers, real estate developers, manufacturing and industrial companies, agribusiness companies, and other businesses.

