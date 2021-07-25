FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Gear Energy Ltd. (TSE:GXE) Issued By Beacon Securities

Gear Energy Ltd. (TSE:GXE) – Investment analysts at Beacon Securities decreased their FY2021 EPS estimates for Gear Energy in a report issued on Tuesday, July 20th. Beacon Securities analyst K. Wilson now expects that the company will earn $0.04 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.05.

Separately, Stifel Firstegy cut shares of Gear Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

GXE stock opened at C$0.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.50, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.77. The company has a market capitalization of C$170.08 million and a PE ratio of 5.12. Gear Energy has a 1-year low of C$0.14 and a 1-year high of C$1.01.

Gear Energy (TSE:GXE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$24.23 million during the quarter.

In other Gear Energy news, Director Ingram Gillmore sold 118,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.78, for a total value of C$92,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,537,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,199,094. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 127,700 shares of company stock worth $98,865.

About Gear Energy

Gear Energy Ltd., an exploration and production company, acquires, develops, and holds interests in petroleum and natural gas properties and assets in Canada. Its oil-focused operations are located in three core areas, including Lloydminster heavy oil, Central Alberta light/medium oil, and Southeast Saskatchewan light oil.

