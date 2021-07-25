FY2021 EPS Estimates for FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) Boosted by Piper Sandler

FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler raised their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of FB Financial in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 21st. Piper Sandler analyst S. Scouten now expects that the financial services provider will earn $3.75 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.71. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for FB Financial’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.82 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.79 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded FB Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut FB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Truist dropped their price objective on FB Financial from $53.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded FB Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $47.50 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. FB Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.17.

Shares of FBK stock opened at $37.93 on Friday. FB Financial has a fifty-two week low of $23.64 and a fifty-two week high of $49.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.27.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.15. FB Financial had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 20.50%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. FB Financial’s payout ratio is 11.80%.

In other FB Financial news, Director James W. Ayers sold 2,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total value of $102,100,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,116,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $454,014,318.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 30.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FBK. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in FB Financial by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,159,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,570,000 after buying an additional 320,007 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in FB Financial by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,192,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $230,870,000 after buying an additional 297,623 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of FB Financial by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,084,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $176,574,000 after purchasing an additional 285,111 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FB Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,130,000. Finally, EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FB Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,553,000. 60.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About FB Financial

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Mortgage. It provides demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market, and municipal and savings accounts; and time deposits and certificates of deposit.

