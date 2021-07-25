FY2021 EPS Estimates for ManpowerGroup Inc. Lifted by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:MAN)

ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for ManpowerGroup in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Mazari now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $7.16 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $6.41.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The business services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.60. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 1.31%. The company had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.11) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their price target on ManpowerGroup from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on ManpowerGroup from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on ManpowerGroup from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist raised their price target on ManpowerGroup from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.33.

Shares of MAN stock opened at $112.51 on Friday. ManpowerGroup has a 1-year low of $65.04 and a 1-year high of $125.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $118.73. The company has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.38.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $1.26 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. This is a boost from ManpowerGroup’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.17. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. ManpowerGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.66%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in ManpowerGroup during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,328,000. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI purchased a new position in ManpowerGroup during the first quarter valued at approximately $60,441,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in ManpowerGroup during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $564,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in ManpowerGroup by 5.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,024,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $496,949,000 after acquiring an additional 276,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in ManpowerGroup by 6.0% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,016,199 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $298,303,000 after acquiring an additional 171,546 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

About ManpowerGroup

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

