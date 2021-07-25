FY2021 EPS Estimates for Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) Decreased by Analyst

Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) – Analysts at Desjardins dropped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Manulife Financial in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 21st. Desjardins analyst D. Young now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $2.56 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.58.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank upped their target price on Manulife Financial from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Manulife Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Manulife Financial from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Manulife Financial from $28.50 to $29.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Manulife Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.56.

Shares of MFC stock opened at $19.04 on Friday. Manulife Financial has a twelve month low of $13.13 and a twelve month high of $22.25. The stock has a market cap of $36.98 billion, a PE ratio of 9.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.98.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. Manulife Financial had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 7.52%. The business had revenue of $12.21 billion during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th were issued a $0.2285 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 17th. This is a positive change from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.80%. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.49%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MFC. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial in the first quarter worth about $27,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 143.4% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Manulife Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.63% of the company’s stock.

Manulife Financial Company Profile

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

