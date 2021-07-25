FY2021 EPS Estimates for Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) Lowered by Analyst

Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) – Stock analysts at Desjardins reduced their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Sun Life Financial in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 21st. Desjardins analyst D. Young now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $4.72 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $4.74. Desjardins also issued estimates for Sun Life Financial’s FY2022 earnings at $5.08 EPS.

SLF has been the subject of several other reports. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$61.00 to C$62.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sun Life Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.80.

SLF opened at $50.83 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $52.15. Sun Life Financial has a twelve month low of $38.53 and a twelve month high of $55.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.76 billion, a PE ratio of 13.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.05.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.06. Sun Life Financial had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 14.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were given a $0.4487 dividend. This is a positive change from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 25th. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.00%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SLF. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Sun Life Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $357,664,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 31.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,399,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $879,263,000 after acquiring an additional 4,156,049 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 58.6% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,608,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $384,182,000 after acquiring an additional 2,810,640 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 11.4% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 16,013,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $809,258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,639,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 1,155.8% during the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,427,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313,514 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.79% of the company’s stock.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

