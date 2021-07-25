FY2021 EPS Estimates for Tenet Healthcare Co. Increased by Analyst (NYSE:THC)

Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Tenet Healthcare in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Tanquilut now expects that the company will earn $5.58 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $5.35. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Tenet Healthcare’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.76 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.73 EPS.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 60.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on THC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $71.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.60.

Shares of NYSE:THC opened at $71.63 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $67.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.91. The stock has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.91 and a beta of 2.61. Tenet Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $21.34 and a fifty-two week high of $73.65.

In related news, insider R. Scott Ramsey sold 8,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.04, for a total value of $554,714.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Meghan Fitzgerald sold 6,153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.57, for a total value of $391,146.21. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,150,445.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,197 shares of company stock worth $1,371,540. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 0.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 35,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 8.1% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 3.7% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 6,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Tenet Healthcare in the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tenet Healthcare in the first quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

