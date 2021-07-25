FY2021 EPS Estimates for Texas Instruments Incorporated Lifted by Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:TXN)

Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2021 earnings estimates for Texas Instruments in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Lipacis now anticipates that the semiconductor company will earn $7.79 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $7.55. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Texas Instruments’ Q1 2022 earnings at $1.84 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.00 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $8.16 EPS.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.23. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 69.28% and a net margin of 40.12%. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.48 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Summit Insights lowered shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Cascend Securities increased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Texas Instruments has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $203.88.

TXN opened at $186.85 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $188.28. Texas Instruments has a 12-month low of $125.43 and a 12-month high of $197.58. The firm has a market cap of $172.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 5.08, a quick ratio of 5.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Monday, July 26th will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.34%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its position in Texas Instruments by 512.5% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new position in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Curi Capital acquired a new position in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.83% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

Read More: What is a conference call?



Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.