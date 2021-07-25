FY2021 EPS Estimates for The Travelers Companies, Inc. Increased by Piper Sandler (NYSE:TRV)

The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler upped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for The Travelers Companies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Newsome now expects that the insurance provider will post earnings of $12.40 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $11.61.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $1.06. The Travelers Companies had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 12.71%. The firm had revenue of $7.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.20) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Travelers Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of The Travelers Companies in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of The Travelers Companies from $142.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley raised shares of The Travelers Companies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $166.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of The Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $171.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Travelers Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.29.

Shares of TRV stock opened at $147.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The Travelers Companies has a 52 week low of $105.67 and a 52 week high of $162.71. The stock has a market cap of $36.89 billion, a PE ratio of 9.95, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $153.90.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Travelers Companies during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new position in shares of The Travelers Companies during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Travelers Companies during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Travelers Companies during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of The Travelers Companies during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.27% of the company’s stock.

In other The Travelers Companies news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 1,500 shares of The Travelers Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.50, for a total value of $237,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 246,761 shares in the company, valued at $39,111,618.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 1,000 shares of The Travelers Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total transaction of $161,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 250,261 shares in the company, valued at $40,292,021. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 62,874 shares of company stock worth $9,939,953. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Travelers Companies declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, April 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the insurance provider to repurchase up to 12.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.59%.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

