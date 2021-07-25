FYDcoin (FYD) Price Hits $0.0017 on Top Exchanges

FYDcoin (CURRENCY:FYD) traded down 15.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 25th. During the last week, FYDcoin has traded 36.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One FYDcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. FYDcoin has a total market cap of $949,802.74 and approximately $80.00 worth of FYDcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000870 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 26.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000078 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 24% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000008 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded up 1,062.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000073 BTC.

INMAXCOIN (INXC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Emrals (EMRALS) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000052 BTC.

AVCCOIN (AVC) traded up 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000050 BTC.

FYDcoin Coin Profile

FYDcoin (CRYPTO:FYD) is a coin. Its launch date was March 25th, 2019. FYDcoin’s total supply is 578,331,666 coins and its circulating supply is 550,045,149 coins. The official message board for FYDcoin is medium.com/@fydcoin . FYDcoin’s official website is www.fydcoin.com . FYDcoin’s official Twitter account is @Fydcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling FYDcoin

