G.F.W. Energy XI L.P. Sells 557,702 Shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP)

G.F.W. Energy XI L.P. cut its position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP) by 17.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,580,903 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 557,702 shares during the quarter. Kimbell Royalty Partners accounts for 70.5% of G.F.W. Energy XI L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. G.F.W. Energy XI L.P. owned about 4.26% of Kimbell Royalty Partners worth $26,170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 202,725 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,056,000 after acquiring an additional 14,200 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 1,451.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 179,857 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,823,000 after acquiring an additional 168,262 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 178,491 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,412,000 after acquiring an additional 3,462 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 165,480 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,678,000 after acquiring an additional 23,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 148,200 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,503,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.37% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Blayne Rhynsburger sold 3,233 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.83, for a total value of $41,479.39. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 40,503 shares in the company, valued at $519,653.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Kkr Upstream Associates Llc sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.20, for a total value of $12,200,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 88,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,284. The stock has a market cap of $711.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.29 and a beta of 2.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.18. Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP has a 1-year low of $5.57 and a 1-year high of $13.34.

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The energy company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.04). Kimbell Royalty Partners had a negative net margin of 165.26% and a positive return on equity of 3.94%. The firm had revenue of $22.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.95 million. On average, analysts forecast that Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. Kimbell Royalty Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 118.68%.

KRP has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James raised their price objective on Kimbell Royalty Partners from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Kimbell Royalty Partners from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Kimbell Royalty Partners has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.57.

Kimbell Royalty Partners Company Profile

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and owns mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the United States. As of February 26, 2021, the company owned mineral and royalty interests in approximately 13 million gross acres and overriding royalty interests in approximately 4.6 million gross acres.

