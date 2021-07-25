GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $34.49 Million

Wall Street analysts expect GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN) to announce sales of $34.49 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for GAN’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $34.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $34.48 million. GAN reported sales of $8.32 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 314.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GAN will report full-year sales of $128.18 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $126.37 million to $130.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $155.05 million, with estimates ranging from $152.50 million to $157.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover GAN.

GAN (NASDAQ:GAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. GAN had a negative net margin of 46.37% and a negative return on equity of 12.65%. The business had revenue of $27.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.50 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on GAN shares. Craig Hallum reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 target price (down from $28.00) on shares of GAN in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GAN from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of GAN in a research report on Monday, May 24th.

In related news, Director Michael Jr. Smurfit sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.60, for a total value of $61,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 290,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,117,006.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David Goldberg sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.14, for a total value of $128,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $448,159.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 14,655 shares of company stock worth $254,405. 9.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of GAN during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Hudock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GAN during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GAN by 1,188.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 4,231 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of GAN during the 1st quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of GAN by 221.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 3,850 shares during the last quarter. 42.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:GAN opened at $15.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $655.78 million, a P/E ratio of -18.36 and a beta of 1.04. GAN has a 12 month low of $13.78 and a 12 month high of $31.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.74.

GAN Limited operates as a business-to-business supplier of internet gambling software-as-a-service solutions to online casino gaming and online sports betting applications in the United States, Italy, the United Kingdom and Channel Islands, and internationally. The company operates through Real Money iGaming (RMiG) and Simulated Gaming (SIM) segments.

