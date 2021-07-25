GateToken (GT) Price Hits $3.08 on Major Exchanges

GateToken (CURRENCY:GT) traded up 6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 25th. In the last week, GateToken has traded up 6.4% against the U.S. dollar. GateToken has a total market capitalization of $245.39 million and approximately $6.34 million worth of GateToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GateToken coin can now be bought for $3.08 or 0.00008572 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002781 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.60 or 0.00048951 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.53 or 0.00018155 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002657 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002787 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $295.17 or 0.00821155 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00005954 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000328 BTC.

About GateToken

GateToken (CRYPTO:GT) is a coin. It was first traded on May 9th, 2019. GateToken’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,638,437 coins. The official website for GateToken is gatechain.io . The official message board for GateToken is medium.com/@gatechain . GateToken’s official Twitter account is @gatechain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GateChain is a public blockchain dedicated to blockchain assets safety and decentralized exchange. The newly invented onchain-safety- account and customizable-time –delay-recovery feature is designed to guarantee the blockchain asset safety even after the leakage or destruction of the private keys. “

GateToken Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GateToken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GateToken should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GateToken using one of the exchanges listed above.

