GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seventeen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €34.98 ($41.15).

G1A has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. DZ Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €31.00 ($36.47) price objective on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Baader Bank set a €36.00 ($42.35) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €28.00 ($32.94) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €36.00 ($42.35) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th.

Shares of G1A opened at €35.84 ($42.16) on Friday. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of €27.40 ($32.24) and a 52-week high of €37.34 ($43.93). The firm has a market cap of $6.47 billion and a P/E ratio of 52.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of €34.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.72.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in five divisions, Separation and Flow Technologies, Liquid and Power Technologies, Food and Health Technologies, Farm Technologies, and Refrigeration Technologies.

