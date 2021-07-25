Gemini Dollar Reaches Market Cap of $323.84 Million (GUSD)

Gemini Dollar (CURRENCY:GUSD) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 25th. Gemini Dollar has a market capitalization of $323.84 million and approximately $9.02 million worth of Gemini Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Gemini Dollar has traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Gemini Dollar coin can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00002893 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Gemini Dollar alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002894 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.44 or 0.00047609 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00017854 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002653 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002898 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $283.82 or 0.00821750 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00005997 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000333 BTC.

Gemini Dollar Coin Profile

GUSD is a coin. It launched on September 9th, 2018. Gemini Dollar’s total supply is 324,147,586 coins. Gemini Dollar’s official message board is gemini.com/blog . Gemini Dollar’s official website is gemini.com/dollar . The Reddit community for Gemini Dollar is /r/Gemini and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Gemini Dollar’s official Twitter account is @GeminiDotCom and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Gemini is a licensed digital asset financial platform. It enables users with the ability to trade (buy/sell), and store digital assets by granting them the access to custody services and a crypto marketplace. Gemini platform works under the regulatory oversight of the New York State Department of Financial Services. The GUSD token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency developed by Gemini. It is a stable coin which is attached to the USD, giving it the stability of fiat along with the advantages of cryptocurrency. “

Buying and Selling Gemini Dollar

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gemini Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gemini Dollar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gemini Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Gemini Dollar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gemini Dollar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.