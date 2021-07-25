Genaro Network (GNX) Price Tops $0.0136

Genaro Network (CURRENCY:GNX) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 25th. Genaro Network has a market cap of $3.73 million and approximately $1.98 million worth of Genaro Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Genaro Network has traded 2% lower against the US dollar. One Genaro Network coin can now be bought for $0.0136 or 0.00000036 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Genaro Network

GNX is a coin. Its launch date was September 27th, 2017. Genaro Network’s total supply is 650,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 273,721,061 coins. The official message board for Genaro Network is medium.com/genaro-network . Genaro Network’s official website is genaro.network . The Reddit community for Genaro Network is /r/GenaroNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Genaro Network’s official Twitter account is @GenaroNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Genaro Network is an Ethereum-based storage network, providing blockchain developers a one-stop solution to deploy smart contracts and store data simultaneously. One of the major components of the Hub is the Genaro Accelerator, a resident incubation and acceleration platform that supports the creation of the DAPPS that utilize the Genaro Network. It provides mentorship, technical expertise, marketing support, and community funding to allow the teams and projects to grow. GNX is an ERC20 token that powers Genaro Network. “

