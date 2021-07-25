General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $193.36.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $149.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Wolfe Research reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $243.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $154.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th.

NYSE:GD opened at $191.86 on Friday. General Dynamics has a 12-month low of $129.17 and a 12-month high of $197.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.36, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $189.62.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.17. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 21.27%. The firm had revenue of $9.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.43 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that General Dynamics will post 11.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, June 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the aerospace company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.27%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GD. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in General Dynamics in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in General Dynamics in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in General Dynamics in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 85.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Marine Systems segment designs and builds nuclear-powered submarines, surface combatants, and auxiliary ships for the United States Navy and Jones Act ships for commercial customers, as well as oil and product tankers, and container and cargo ships.

