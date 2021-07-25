General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Acquired by Paradiem LLC

Paradiem LLC increased its position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 8.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,105 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,948 shares during the period. General Dynamics makes up about 1.6% of Paradiem LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Paradiem LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $4,820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GD. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in General Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $398,843,000. Boston Partners lifted its stake in General Dynamics by 63.9% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,641,835 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $479,798,000 after buying an additional 1,030,217 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in General Dynamics by 331.4% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 667,299 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $121,155,000 after buying an additional 512,609 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in General Dynamics by 224,830.8% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 445,363 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $66,279,000 after buying an additional 445,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in General Dynamics by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,601,588 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,198,584,000 after buying an additional 421,493 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GD stock traded up $1.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $191.86. 455,546 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 872,638. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.97. General Dynamics Co. has a one year low of $129.17 and a one year high of $197.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $189.62. The company has a market cap of $54.22 billion, a PE ratio of 17.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.14.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $9.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.95 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 21.27%. General Dynamics’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.43 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, June 2nd that permits the company to buyback 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the aerospace company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be given a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.27%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen upped their target price on General Dynamics from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on General Dynamics from $149.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird raised General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $243.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Susquehanna increased their price target on General Dynamics from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $196.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $191.47.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Marine Systems segment designs and builds nuclear-powered submarines, surface combatants, and auxiliary ships for the United States Navy and Jones Act ships for commercial customers, as well as oil and product tankers, and container and cargo ships.

