Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its stake in Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) by 16.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,736 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,400 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Genesco worth $1,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GCO. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genesco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $667,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Genesco by 7.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,472,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,455,000 after purchasing an additional 176,124 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Genesco by 37.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 382,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,503,000 after purchasing an additional 105,001 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Genesco by 164.5% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 85,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,043,000 after purchasing an additional 52,941 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Genesco during the fourth quarter worth $729,000. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GCO opened at $57.28 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $58.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $856.91 million, a P/E ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 2.25. Genesco Inc. has a one year low of $14.07 and a one year high of $66.00.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $1.32. The company had revenue of $538.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $449.15 million. Genesco had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 4.26%. Genesco’s quarterly revenue was up 92.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($3.65) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Genesco Inc. will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Genesco news, Director Kathleen Mason sold 460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $27,140.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 45,932 shares in the company, valued at $2,709,988. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 960 shares of company stock worth $54,173. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GCO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Genesco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 31st. Pivotal Research upped their price objective on Genesco from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th.

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment offers footwear and accessories through the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, and Little Burgundy retail chains, as well as through e-commerce and catalogs for young men, women, and children.

