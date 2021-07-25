Genesis Vision 24-Hour Volume Tops $5.51 Million (GVT)

Genesis Vision (CURRENCY:GVT) traded 51.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 25th. Over the last week, Genesis Vision has traded 102.6% higher against the US dollar. One Genesis Vision coin can now be bought for $4.36 or 0.00012651 BTC on major exchanges. Genesis Vision has a total market capitalization of $19.32 million and approximately $5.51 million worth of Genesis Vision was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002898 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.95 or 0.00049138 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00017811 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002741 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002900 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $285.53 or 0.00827655 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00006099 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000334 BTC.

About Genesis Vision

Genesis Vision (CRYPTO:GVT) is a coin. It launched on October 15th, 2017. Genesis Vision’s total supply is 4,436,644 coins and its circulating supply is 4,426,883 coins. Genesis Vision’s official Twitter account is @genesis_vision and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Genesis Vision is /r/genesisvision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Genesis Vision is genesis.vision

According to CryptoCompare, “Genesis Vision is a private trust fund management. GVT is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that serves as currency in Genesis Vision's ecosystem. It is used for all investment operations and profit distributions. “

Buying and Selling Genesis Vision

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Genesis Vision directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Genesis Vision should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Genesis Vision using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

