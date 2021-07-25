GenesisX (XGS) Trading 30.3% Higher Over Last Week

GenesisX (CURRENCY:XGS) traded 11.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 25th. One GenesisX coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0053 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, GenesisX has traded up 30.3% against the US dollar. GenesisX has a total market capitalization of $62,800.63 and approximately $26.00 worth of GenesisX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Solaris (XLR) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000523 BTC.

Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded up 28.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

The Everlasting Parachain (ELP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00010511 BTC.

Basis Dollar (BSD) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000036 BTC.

GenesisX Coin Profile

GenesisX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. GenesisX’s total supply is 11,750,730 coins. GenesisX’s official website is genesisx.net . GenesisX’s official Twitter account is @GenesisX_XGS and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for GenesisX is /r/Genesisxofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “GenesisX is PoS cryptocurrency based on the Xevan algorithm. GenesisX features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

GenesisX Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GenesisX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GenesisX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GenesisX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

