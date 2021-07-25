Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.54 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) to announce earnings of $0.54 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Genpact’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.55 and the lowest is $0.53. Genpact posted earnings of $0.52 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Genpact will report full-year earnings of $2.30 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.28 to $2.32. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.52 to $2.67. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Genpact.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The business services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.11. Genpact had a net margin of 8.41% and a return on equity of 20.88%. The company had revenue of $946.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $924.57 million.

G has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Genpact in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Genpact from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.80.

G traded up $0.91 on Friday, hitting $49.61. 486,488 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 909,596. Genpact has a fifty-two week low of $33.91 and a fifty-two week high of $49.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.97. The company has a market capitalization of $9.29 billion, a PE ratio of 31.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.41.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.108 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.24%.

In related news, CEO N. V. Tyagarajan sold 73,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.75, for a total transaction of $3,368,343.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 697,390 shares in the company, valued at $31,905,592.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO N. V. Tyagarajan sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.57, for a total transaction of $3,119,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 693,765 shares in the company, valued at $30,921,106.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Genpact by 37.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,408,378 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $445,686,000 after purchasing an additional 2,855,182 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Genpact by 12.2% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,917,092 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $296,190,000 after purchasing an additional 753,848 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Genpact by 17.4% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,669,047 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $285,569,000 after purchasing an additional 989,107 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in Genpact by 3.9% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,729,070 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $159,679,000 after purchasing an additional 140,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Genpact by 8.7% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,622,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $112,300,000 after purchasing an additional 210,804 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.96% of the company’s stock.

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services North and Latin America, India, rest of Asia, and Europe. It operates in three segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance; Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences and Healthcare; and High Tech, Manufacturing and Services.

