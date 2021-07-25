GeoCoin Price Tops $0.27 on Major Exchanges (GEO)

GeoCoin (CURRENCY:GEO) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 25th. One GeoCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.27 or 0.00000795 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. GeoCoin has a market capitalization of $873,318.44 and approximately $28.00 worth of GeoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, GeoCoin has traded up 6.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get GeoCoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000565 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.84 or 0.00051654 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $125.08 or 0.00362135 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,505.75 or 0.99905261 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00008016 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.34 or 0.00032837 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00006532 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.70 or 0.00051243 BTC.

About GeoCoin

GeoCoin (CRYPTO:GEO) is a coin. It launched on August 18th, 2013. GeoCoin’s total supply is 4,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,180,551 coins. GeoCoin’s official Twitter account is @geo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for GeoCoin is geocoin.cash

According to CryptoCompare, “GeoCoins are simple, geocaching-themed, virtual “coins.” They are designed to be easy to create, easy to collect and easy to share with your friends! At their most simple, GeoCoins will allow you to send and receive virtual GeoCoins encoded with short personal messages.On the technical side of things, cryptographic proof-of-work provides a real-time peer to peer network of transaction verification, a “public ledger” of synchronized numbers, and unique possibilities for math-based puzzles. Website announcement: “Our POW blockchain is now considered developer abandoned. Please remove it from all mining pools. We have reached out to the Yobit exchange to request they delist the original blockchain, but no response was ever provided. Please remove the YoBit market listing from all price discovery calculations.GeoCoin is now an ERC20 Token on the Ubiq Network. We migrated a snapshot of all balances in January 2018, captured at block # 1568125. The ERC20 token is currently trading at Bittrex and Cryptopia exchanges.” “

Buying and Selling GeoCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GeoCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GeoCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GeoCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GeoCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GeoCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.